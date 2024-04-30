Speaking in the Senedd, Mr George said: "I want to really raise to you about public transport in mid Wales from a rail perspective. It's pretty abysmal, I'm afraid. I continue to get constituents contacting me about delayed trains on the Cambrian line, and also trains not turning up at all at short notice. It shouldn't really be a surprise, of course, because Transport for Wales was the worst customer satisfaction for any train operator in the UK, according to the rail user survey.