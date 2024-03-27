Just under one acre of picturesque amenity woodland in Mid Wales will be going under the hammer in April with a guide price of £15,000 to £20,000.
Located half a mile from Llanbrynmair, the woodland will be sold by auctioneers Halls in an auction in Shrewsbury on Friday, 26 April at 3pm.
Louise Preece from Halls said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase a tranquil and picturesque corner of Wales.
“The property comprises 0.86 of an acre of delightful woodland which has access directly off a council maintained road. There are numerous species of mature and semi-mature trees on the land which is crossed by a beautiful stream.
“The peaceful woodland has a multitude of potential uses relating to leisure, biodiversity and woodland management.”