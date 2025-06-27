A 73-year-old Llanybrynmair man has been fined by magistrates after being found guilty of using threatening behaviour.
John Price, of 1 Glandwr, Glyndwr, appeared for trial before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 24 June.
The 73-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Robert West in Llanbrynmair on 20 August last year.
Price was found guilty following the trial.
He was handed a fine of £300 and must also pay prosecution costs of £620 and a victim fund surcharge of £120.
