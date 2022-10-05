“I started my job here just before the scheme launched, in fact the first work I ever did for The Care Society was to write the grant application to buy our first scooters! Having been involved with it from the very start it’s fantastic to see how well it’s doing now – we’ve just had our best ever summer and are currently planning for the future. I know that shop mobility schemes in some other towns have struggled or even closed in the last few years so I’m very grateful to all the people who’ve continued to use and support the scheme.”