FIRST PERSON - Manager Dawn Toland sees Aberystwyth in a different way, thanks to the town’s shopmobility scheme
Aberystwyth’s Shopmobility scheme is celebrating a milestone this month - they have recorded their one thousandth new customer since they started lending out wheelchairs and scooters in Aberystwyth.
Dawn Toland, who runs the scheme, has taken time out of her schedule to speak to First Person.
Explaining how the scheme came about, she said: “In 2015, the council approached Cymdeithas Gofal The Care Society to ask if we would consider running a shop mobility scheme. The previous scheme had closed down a few years earlier, and the options for anyone wanting to borrow a wheelchair or scooter were pretty limited. We started the scheme in 2016 and it has grown and grown since then.”
The scheme started in a small way, offering a limited, pre-booked drop off and collect service, with most of the scooters stored off site and - quite different to how it looks now.
“We quickly realised that if we wanted the scheme to really work we needed a proper base in town so we could offer more flexibility to our users,” said Dawn.
“So in 2017 we took the plunge and moved to our current home on Chalybeate Street. We set up a combined shop mobility and charity shop and we run the two together.
“Once we moved, the scheme really took off and we now have a lot of regular users as well as tourists hiring throughout the year. It’s always so nice to hear comments from people who’ve had a great day out in Aberystwyth and who’ve been able to do so much more thanks to a wheelchair or scooter. I remember one particular lady who came back after hiring a scooter for a day who was absolutely bubbling with excitement as she’d been able to go round the castle for the first time in years.”
She added: “Our little fleet of scooters and wheelchairs has more than doubled in size since we started and we also offer a wider range of types of scooters now. The ones that breakdown to fit in the boot of a car are particularly popular in the summer for people wanting to go on trips and some of our scooters have ended up travelling on journeys right across the UK.
“I really enjoy running the Shopmobility service. I meet so many different people and hear so many different stories. It’s a great feeling being able help people to make the most of Aberystwyth and even now I always get a little thrill when I see one of our scooters out and about in town.
“Running the Shopmobility scheme has also helped me to see Aberystwyth with fresh eyes. I love the town, it’s a wonderful historic place with so much character but unfortunately this does mean it isn’t always the most accessible place to visit. It wasn’t until I took the scooters out that I realised how narrow and crowded some of the streets are, and the lack of dropped curbs in some roads. On the other hand I also get to hear my customers talk about their visits here and how much they enjoy it which really helps me appreciate what I have on my doorstep.
“I started my job here just before the scheme launched, in fact the first work I ever did for The Care Society was to write the grant application to buy our first scooters! Having been involved with it from the very start it’s fantastic to see how well it’s doing now – we’ve just had our best ever summer and are currently planning for the future. I know that shop mobility schemes in some other towns have struggled or even closed in the last few years so I’m very grateful to all the people who’ve continued to use and support the scheme.”
Aberystwyth Shop Mobility has a range of wheelchairs and scooters to hire for anyone who needs help getting around Aberystwyth from their combined charity shop and Shop Mobility centre at 27 Chalybeate Street, open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4.45pm.
