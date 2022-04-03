Mind games: Pair’s hairy stunt raises £7K for charity

A CHARITY head-shave by a pair of friends from Bow Street Football Club has raised more than £7,000 for a good cause.

Dean Elgan Evans and Garmon Nutting say they have raised over £7,000 for Mind by shaving their hair at a recent event.

The pair, who met playing football together, wagered that one of them would outlast the other before cutting their hair.

Speaking to the Cambrian News, Dean said: “It all started as a bit of a joke, he and I both reckoned that we could last longer before cutting our hair.

“Both of us were confident that it would be other that would give up first but we both lasted a long time.”

Garmon was certain however, that he wasn’t giving in first.

“I definitely knew that I wasn’t going to give in first but we’re both very stubborn which is why we decided to do it for charity.

“All in all, it was around six months before we both agreed to cut it together.”

Despite all the fun and games, the pair invited their friends and family to The Rhydypennau Inn and took the plunge together in the name of charity.

Dean and Garmon decided to cut their hair together to raise money for Mind.

Dean said that Mind was an obvious choice following the effect lockdown has had on us all.

“Mind is a great charity, all of us know someone who has been affected by mental health.

“After the recent lockdowns, supporting mental health charities is more important than ever and I think people should really try and support them if they can.”

Looking fresh with their new haircuts ( Supplied ) ( Supplied )

Mind offers advice and support to help empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

Following the success of the event, the pair would like to thank everyone who has donated so far.