Minister visits Dyfi Valley world champion bikers
Subscribe newsletter
World champion mountain biking family were visited by the Welsh Government Economy Minister to talk about their success since launching a bike company in 2019.
Atherton Bikes was launched by the most awarded family in the history of mountain biking, Dan, Gee, and Rachel Atherton, in 2019.
Since they have won three World Cups and numerous World Cup podiums, sold more than 170 bikes to customers in 16 countries, and have just launched their direct to customer sales website with two key mountain bike products available as well as a range of merchandise.
Dan, Gee, and Rachel have dominated the sport for years and between them they hold 49 World Cups, eight World Championships, and seven World Cup overalls. They teamed up with a group of passionate mountain-bikers who bring cutting-edge expertise from aerospace and F1, as well as Piers Linney who brings business expertise.
During his visit, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething had the opportunity to see the main processes involved in building these high spec bikes with additive manufacturing and to see the team’s next produce, a trail bike, which has just been pre-released – the AM. 130.
The minister said: “It’s been fantastic to see the growth and success of this company in such a short space of time.
“Their passion for what they do has certainly played a huge role in their achievements, and their cutting-edge technology is bringing something new to the mountain bike industry.
“I’m delighted that the Welsh Government has been able to support the development of the business and that they’ve been awarded a SMART Cymru R&D grant for the development of a new bike concept. I wish the team well for the future.”
A spokesperson for Atherton Bikes said: “Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton are globally recognised as mountain biking visionaries, constantly pushing the boundaries of the sport.
“Their passion for their sport is matched by a deep love for their adopted homeland and a drive to bring wealth and employment to the Machynlleth area.
“Oldest brother Dan is the creature of Red Bull hardline, the ‘world’s hardest downhill race’, which is now in its eighth year at Dinas Mawddwy, as well as Dyfi Bike Park which draws over 500 riders a week from all over the UK.
“When the family started Atherton Bikes, manufacturing high-quality, perfect-fit mountain bikes as it was only natural that they would base their facility in Machynlleth.”
CEO of Atherton Bikes Dan Brown said: “When we started out company it was important to us to do things our own way, and one of the key elements of our vision has been to re-shore manufacturing with all the sustainability and quality control benefits that local production brings.
“We are very grateful for the support of the Welsh Government and proud to be based in Machynlleth, an area with a strong mountain bike heritage.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |