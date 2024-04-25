Tywyn Minor Injury Unit (MIU) is now open from 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday.
The unit will currently remain closed at weekends and on Bank Holidays.
MIUs are staffed by experienced emergency practitioners who are supported by health care assistants. There are no doctors in MIU.
Patients that attend one of the units will be assessed and treated as quickly as possible. If your condition cannot be dealt with at the MIU, you will be referred to your GP or nearest Emergency Department or to another appropriate service.