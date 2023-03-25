Yes, it can take a long time to charge, but many people do it while they enjoy time with their family or asleep at home, and never visit a public charger. How many kids enjoy a trip to the filling station on the way to the cinema or zoo? On a longer journey most EVs will public-charge from 10 to 80 per cent in the time it takes to have a toilet break —which you’ll need after three hours— and grab a quick snack. You’ll probably want to stop for longer than that anyway.