A REVIEW into the death of a toddler murdered by her step father has found there were missed opportunities to protect her.
Two-year-old Lola James died in hospital four days after a “sustained and very violent attack” by Kyle Bevan in the early hours of July 17, 2020 at her home in Haverfordwest.
Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, was later found guilty of Lola’s murder, and was jailed for life, with a minimum of 28 years.
Lola’s mother Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, was found guilty of allowing the todder’s death, and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Lola suffered 101 separate injuries including a ‘catastrophic’ brain injury.
Bevan had claimed Lola had fallen down the stairs, but was found guilty of murder.
A child practice review, commissioned by Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Children Board, says that an assessment of Lola's needs was "not properly undertaken" prior to her death.
The review found that an assessment of Lola carried out by Pembrokeshire County Council's children's services on 10 February 2020 was "lacking in detail and analysis".
The assessment had also not been completed by the named social worker, who was absent from work at the time.
"The consequence of what happened in this case is that an assessment of child A's needs was not properly undertaken by children's services, as required," the review concluded.
The review found "the service was overstretched and morale was low", but notes the situation was "far more positive" as of June 2024.
The review raised "a number of missed opportunities by the health visiting service".
This includes the conclusion that the health visitor "could and should have made arrangements for a home visit" after a telephone call with James on 8 June 2020.
James failed to agree to any home visits between 15 February 2020 and 16 July 2020.
"In future cases, far more probing and challenge is needed by health visitors," the review found.
The local authority's immediate internal review into Lola's death "did not identify a number of issues regarding the assessment process".
The independent review also concluded it was "disappointing" that information-sharing between multiple agencies continued to feature as a factor in reports like this one.
Pembrokeshire County Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Dyfed Powys Police issued a joint statement in response to the review saying: “All agencies take very seriously the opportunities that this review presents, to consider our practice and improve how we protect vulnerable children.”