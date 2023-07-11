A woman who went missing from Abersoch has been found.
North Wales Police, who released an appeal for information about the 79-year-old woman yesterday, say she has been found safe and well. Police said yesterday (Monday, 10 July) that they had concerns for a 79-year-old woman called Jean, last seen in Abersoch earlier yesterday.
A social media post by North Wales Police said Jean was last seen at 12.30pm near spar by Cae Du Estate, and was wearing a pink raincoat and beige trousers as seen in the photograph above.
Today, Tuesday, police issued an updated post, stating that Jean "has been located safe and well".