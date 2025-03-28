The moon will pass over the sun tomorrow morning (Saturday) giving people across the country a glimpse of a partial solar eclipse - weather permitting.
People will have the chance to see the Moon cover about 30 to 50 per cent of the Sun at its peak which is expected to take place between 10am and midday on Saturday, 29 March.
According to the Royal Astronomical Society, by around 11am the Moon will be at its peak coverage of the Sun, meaning the eclipse will look the most dramatic.
The forecast for Aberystwyth is a mixed bag with some cloud and sunshine, so viewers may be able to catch a break in the cloud.
Those planning to capture a glimpse are advised to take precautions and wear solar eclipse glasses. as looking directly at the sun with the naked eye, even during an eclipse, can cause eye damage.
Normal sunglasses won't work because they don't block enough light and solar eclipse sunglasses are specifically designed to filter out harmful UV rays.
If you don't have access to eclipse glasses, you can create a simple pinhole camera with just two sheets of cardboard or even use a colander to project the Sun's image safely onto the ground.
The Royal Observatory Greenwich will be livestreaming the partial eclipse with Royal Observatory astronomer Dr Greg Brown talking viewers through the science of the Sun and solar eclipses.