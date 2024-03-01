LIVE firing will take place in Cardigan Bay next week.
MOD Aberporth and Qinetiq has issued an advance warning that live firing will take place out at sea between 9am and 4pm from Monday until Friday in the ‘Cardigan Bay danger area’ which will be cleared of shipping during the tests.
The range may also be active this weekend and next weekend.
The warning area is some way off the coast between Aberporth and Aberaeron.
The bay is used as a military testing and training area, with activities occurring daily including low flying aircraft, missile evaluation, laser firing and bombing.
The danger area is used by QinetiQ who are based in Aberporth.
The danger area in the bay was established during the Second World War and covers 6,500 square kilometres of Cardigan Bay from sea level to unlimited height.
If you are planning a trip into Cardigan Bay, it is recommended for your safety to consult the programme notice and contact Range Control on 01239 813480 or 01239 813760 or VHF Channel 11 or 16 for further advice.
There will be someone available to take your enquiry by one of these contact methods whilst activity is taking place in the Danger Area and between 09:00 to 16:00 on working days. If you telephone outside of these hours, please leave a message and your call will be returned on the next working day.
The programme is however often subject to change at short notice.
Unidentified Objects
Any person who finds any metal object, such as projectile, shell or any unidentified explosive object or part of such object should immediately contact the Coastguard VHF Ch.16. For your own safety, do not touch or attempt to remove such objects.