The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunder storms across south west parts of Wales on Monday evening.
The warning comes into effect from 4pm on Monday, 7 October and runs until midnight.
Forecasters say that some places will miss the worst, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some disruption, particularly to travel.
The warning says: "Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move northwards across southern parts of England and Wales later Monday, clearing northwards overnight.
"Some places will see 20-30 mm of rain within 2-3 hours, with a small chance that a few places could receive 40 mm. Thunderstorms are most likely for south-facing coastal districts, and hail and some strong gusts of wind could accompany the heaviest showers and thunderstorms."
Some flooding is possible along with short term power loss.