Professor Neil Glasser, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Lead for Sustainability at Aberystwyth University said: “We are delighted to support this development and to facilitate the work being undertaken by the Council by providing the strip of land that will make it possible to connect the Gogerddan and Penglais campuses for the benefit of our students, staff and the wider community. The work will also contribute to promoting cycling and walking as alternative low carbon forms of transport as the University works towards establishing a carbon neutral estate by 2030.”