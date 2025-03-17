A Montgomeryshire MP staffer is this week cycling from the English to Welsh coast in aid of a Newtown mental health charity.
Bobby Crosby is taking the week off from being Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP’s communications advisor to cycle from Southport to Aberystwyth as part of the government's ‘Fit for Office’ challenge.
By cycling 325 miles Bobby aims to raise £1,500 for Newtown and Welshpool-based charity Ponthafren, which offers counselling, coaching and courses to over 1,000 people annually.
Steve Witherden, MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr, said: “I am incredibly proud that my staff are taking part in this challenge and attempting such an impressive ride across the width of England and Wales.
“My excuse is that I am much too busy representing constituents to join in, but I am glad that my office is demonstrating the importance of keeping fit and helping to fundraise for such a vital service, which supports so many people in Montgomeryshire.”
Across March MPs, Lords and Westminster staff are taking part in the Fit for Office challenge, raising awareness of their chosen causes whilst raising their heart rates.
Bobby, 24, from Welshpool, will begin his epic challenge on 18 March from the mouth of the Thames before cycling through London, Milton Keynes and Birmingham.
He will then travel through his constituency via Welshpool and Machynlleth, aiming to finish on 22 March on Aberystwyth seafront.
Jamie Burt, Director of Ponthafren, said: “All of us at Ponthafren would like to thank Steve Witherden’s office for this amazing fundraising effort.
“We provide well over a thousand people a year with mental health services in North Powys and are very grateful for all the continued support from the community.