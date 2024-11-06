More meat on the bones of what “Sustainable Powys” actually is, might emerge by the end of the month, councillors have been told.
For nearly two years work has been taking place behind the scenes at Powys County Council to produce proposals to slim down services in response to the funding crisis facing local authorities.
This is in the belief that £60 million or more needs to be cut from the council’s budget over the next five years.
Apart from the framework of core towns from where council services will be accessed little detail on the future shape of Powys has been made public so far.
The council is set to move away from the 13 localities model which is based on the county’s market towns.
This will be replaced by the core area model, which is centred on Brecon, Llandrindod Wells, Newtown, Welshpool and Ystradgynlais.
In these core areas schools and other council or community assets will be used to provide “solutions” and services.
Travel times can be up to one hour to the nearest hub.
The principles explain that service provision must be “digitally supported” and public and community transport must “align” in each locality to the hub.