A bid to offer an ear wax removal service at Tywyn Surgery has stalled over funding.
Primary Care Audiology is partway through rolling out services throughout GP practises across the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area, which will eventually include a wax removal service at.
Tywyn GP surgery is in the final of rollout but this has been temporarily paused “on terms of additional funding”.
“Therefore we are not able to advertise the additional post at present we will continue with rollout as soon as funds are allocated and we're continuing to pursue this at every opportunity so that patients in the town area will be able to access wax removal services in future via Primary Care Audiology.”