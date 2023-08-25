Staff and pupils at Llanidloes High School are delighted with the GCSE results this year.
Headteacher Daniel Owen, said: “We are deeply proud of all of our GCSE students. They have served as exemplary role models for younger pupils over the past two years and have shown resilience, graft and a superb attitude to learning. Their splendid examination performance is richly deserved and means they have a great opportunity at Sixth Form to secure places in Oxbridge, Russell Group Universities, apprenticeships or pursue excellent employment opportunities. These are truly exciting times for our wonderful young people.”
“There are many notable individual performances, including:
John Owen 13 A* to A’s
Robin Ellis 12 A* to A’s
Finn Macken 12 A* to A’s
Ruby Koffer 12 A* to A’s
Liam Fansa 10 A* to A’s
James Midgley 9 A* to A’s
Jess Atterbury 7 A* to A’s
Evie Jones 7 A* to A’s
Angela Davies 7 A* to A’s
"I would like to extend my warm congratulations to every student on their results. We look forward to welcoming many of you back into Sixth Form where we will continue to ensure you excel academically and enjoy the tremendous variety of extra-curricular activities, such as Gold Duke of Edinburgh, overseas trips to Iceland and France, university residential preparation for higher education and wide-ranging cultural visits across the UK.”
Mr Owen added, “Our Oxbridge admissions programme includes facilitating visits to Oxford and Cambridge Colleges and bespoke tuition from staff who attended these universities. This will help our high achievers capitalise on their continued success at Llanidloes High School. There is similarly comprehensive support for our young people with wide-ranging additional learning needs to ensure everyone is able to realise their full potential.”
For two out of the three years prior to the pandemic, Llanidloes Sixth Form was in The Times top ten Sixth Forms in Wales. Mr Owen said, “We hope to achieve this feat again this year.”
“Once again, I would like to thank every member of staff for their professionalism, hard work and high standard of teaching and pastoralcare that have made these results possible.”