More hot air, or real action from Ceredigion?
Letter to the Editor: It is indeed welcome news that Ceredigion County Council has been reducing its carbon emissions. It’s also a good example to other large bodies, and to the general public.
We clearly have a long way to go before net zero emissions are achieved for the council or the county overall, but the fact that they have started doing so is heartening, especially in the light of what is happening in Westminster: Alok Sharma, President of COP26 no longer has a seat at the Cabinet, the new Minister for Climate, Grahame Stuart holds no seat in the Cabinet, the PM is not attending COP and has continued the advice to King Charles not to attend. With these decisions, Westminster has signalled very clearly that it does not prioritise the climate.
Against this background, the role of our local authorities and Welsh Government becomes even more significant. As well as setting this good example, however, they could also help the general public find ways of reducing their own carbon emissions.
The council website front page has a Cost of Living Support icon and a Support for Ukraine icon. Where is the climate and ecological emergency icon?
Some clearly accessible advice on these issues from the front website pages might seem appropriate, something that might encourage ideas for reducing individual carbon footprints.
We all understand that resources are beyond squeezed at this current time, but the promotion of some straightforward advice on the climate and ecological emergencies accessible from a link on the front page of the council website would cost very little.
Nina M Milton
Llandysul
