More hot air, or real action from Ceredigion?

We clearly have a long way to go before net zero emissions are achieved for the council or the county overall, but the fact that they have started doing so is heartening, especially in the light of what is happening in Westminster: Alok Sharma, President of COP26 no longer has a seat at the Cabinet, the new Minister for Climate, Grahame Stuart holds no seat in the Cabinet, the PM is not attending COP and has continued the advice to King Charles not to attend. With these decisions, Westminster has signalled very clearly that it does not prioritise the climate.