More machine woes at Ceredigion council car parks
Editor: Y ou have previously drawn attention to the difficulties that motorists experience with Ceredigion’s parking machines.
The issue has now been recently featured on BBC Wales News. “Very complicated parking machines need replacing to stop deterring tourists”, a councillor has said.
Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans said the machines must be changed to stop future difficulties for visitors.Ms Evans said the problems have existed since they were first installed in 2020, and that nothing has changed.”
In response Ceredigion council said changes to its machines were “not being actively considered or pursued at this stage”.
The council’s response reminds me of the Post Office scandal when Horizon users were told that there couldn’t possibly be anything wrong with the system; it must be the users’ fault.
Among my friends and acquaintances there is general agreement that the machines present a challenge, and many of us have helped visitors to coax a machine to deliver a parking ticket.Get your head out of the sand Ceredigion! The machines probably do not need replacing; improved signage and perhaps a few tweaks to the software would probably quickly make them user-friendly.
Michael Deaville, Talybont
