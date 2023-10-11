A second weather warning has been issued for heavy rain across Wales later this week.
A yellow warning is currently in force until 6pm on Wednesday for heavy rain, with 60mm possible in some places, across parts of Gwynedd, Powys and Ceredigion.
A fresh warning has been issued by the Met Office for Thursday evening and all of Friday.
The new warning covers all of Wales and runs from 9pm on Thursday until 11.59pm on Friday.
The Met Office says: "Rain, heavy and persistent at times, is expected to develop through Thursday evening, before affecting much of England and Wales through Friday.
"Rain gradually clears from the north through Friday afternoon and evening.
"Widely 10-20 mm of rain is likely but in the wettest spots 30-50 mm is possible, and some high ground of Wales especially could see 60 to 70 mm. Across the south of the area its possible some thunderstorms may break out, and these could bring 20-30 mm of rainfall in a couple of hours."
The warning adds that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and journey times will probably be longer.