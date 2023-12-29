Two fresh weather warnings has been issued by forecasters for gusty winds and heavy rain this weekend.
Following a week of wet and windy weather, another front is expected to bring gusts of up to 75mph on Saturday.
The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for 'strong and gusty winds' and heavy rain.
The wind warning runs from 11am on Saturday, 30 December, until 3am on New Year's Eve.
Forecasters say the winds will move east across Wales, bringing some disruption to travel and services.
The warning says: "An active cold front will move east across England and Wales during Saturday and into Sunday and will be characterised by strong winds and some heavy rain.
"Gusts of 45-50 mph widely, but squally near the cold front with some gusts around 60 mph, whilst the strongest gusts are likely near coasts in the west and south, with 65-75 mph in places."
The heavy rain warning, which runs from 10am until 6pm on Saturday, which covers much of the same area, could bring up to 20-30mm of rain widely, with 50mm of rain on already saturated ground possible.