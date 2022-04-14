More than £2,500 raised in memory of ‘Clutch’

A TRACTOR run in memory of ‘Clutch’ has raised more than £2,500 for two good causes.

On Saturday, 26 March, a Charity Tractor Run in memory of Alun Goronwy ‘Clutch’ Davies took place from the Llanina Arms in Llanarth, taking in the beautiful local rural and coastal scenery.

A grand total of £2,612 was raised which will go towards Wales Air Ambulance and Cancer Research Wales.

’Clutch’s’ family and friends wish to give their heartfelt thanks to all who attended and donated so generously to two deserving charities.