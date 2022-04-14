More than £2,500 raised in memory of ‘Clutch’
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Thursday 14th April 2022 3:43 pm
Share
Stephen Morgan, Helen Pruett (Wales Air Ambulance), Jay Morgan, Nigel Hughes, Alice Wymer (Cancer Research Wales), Trevor Davies and James Webb (Llanina Arms). (Nigel Hughes )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A TRACTOR run in memory of ‘Clutch’ has raised more than £2,500 for two good causes.
On Saturday, 26 March, a Charity Tractor Run in memory of Alun Goronwy ‘Clutch’ Davies took place from the Llanina Arms in Llanarth, taking in the beautiful local rural and coastal scenery.
A grand total of £2,612 was raised which will go towards Wales Air Ambulance and Cancer Research Wales.
’Clutch’s’ family and friends wish to give their heartfelt thanks to all who attended and donated so generously to two deserving charities.
Pictured from left to right: Stephen Morgan, Helen Pruett (Wales Air Ambulance), Jay Morgan, Nigel Hughes, Alice Wymer (Cancer Research Wales), Trevor Davies and James Webb (Llanina Arms).
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |