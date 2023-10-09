More than six hectares of trees on the Hafod estate are to be felled after it was discovered they have become infected with disease.
Natural Resources Wales has confirmed this afternoon that tree felling operations have started today in the Hafod Forest, to remove 6.5 acres of forest, which includes the mature Noble Fir trees that line the entrance to the estate from the car park.
Alan Wilson, from NRW’s Forest Operations Team in Mid Wales, said: “Felling these trees is essential as they have become heavily infected with a range of tree diseases.
"The trees are now in a poor condition, showing signs of rapid die-back, with large sections of bark falling off many trees.
“If the trees were to remain, they would become unstable and at risk of falling in an uncontrolled way, making this a serious safety concern for walkers as well as the heritage sites, including the Church that are close by.
“After the felling has taken place, the areas will be re-generated with broadleaf tree species, through a combination of planting and natural regeneration. This will eventually help biodiversity to flourish by providing a more varied structure, such as different ages and species of trees.
“We would like to thank members of the local community for their co-operation and understanding.”
Signage will be installed by and there will be some temporary disruption to allow the felling to take place safely.
Forest visitors are being asked to take precautions by keeping to marked paths, observe all site signage and to keep dogs on a lead.