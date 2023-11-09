WOODLANDS in mid and north Wales will join the National Forest of Wales network, the Welsh Government has announced.
The North Ceredigion Woodlands and Forest, along with Beddgelert/Eryri and Rhinog in Gwynedd, are three of 12 woodland estates that will be incorporated into the National Forest.
The woods in north Ceredigion are The Arch; Black Covert; Cwm Newydion; Coed Maenarthur; Grogwynion/Tynbedw; Artist’s Valley; Allt y Grib; Cwm Cletwr; Lodge Park and Gogerddan Wood/Allt Derw.
The National Forest was created to be an “enduring asset” for Wales and forms part of a larger strategy to cmabat climate change.
The 12 new large woodlands were proposed by Natural Resources Wales to join the original 14 - which included Coed y Brenin Forest Park, Dyfi Forest, Coed y Bont and Bwlch Nant yr Arian Forest - announced in 2020.
Also joining the National Forest are 15 smaller woodlands, the first tranche to join since the National Forest Status Scheme launched in June.
They include Coed Hendre Ddu and Mynydd Mawr in Gwynedd.
In 2020, the First Minister announced plans for the National Forest for Wales, to create areas of new woodland and help restore and maintain some of Wales’ ancient woodlands.
Mr Drakeford said: “I’m really pleased to see how so many communities are getting involved with the National Forest.
“The expansion will contribute towards creating a continuous woodland stretching from north to south, west to east, bringing long-term environmental, health and well-being benefits to all corners of Wales.
“The National Forest will create an enduring asset, similar to our Wales Coast Path, which provides many benefits, not just for our population today, but for generations to come.”
Julie James, the Minister for Climate Change, said: “As the National Forest for Wales expands, so will its network and community.
“Granting National Forest status recognises the hard work so many people and organisations, including many volunteers, have invested in creating exemplar woodland spaces.
“I’m pleased to welcome the new woodlands to the National Forest, which will help to support biodiversity and fight climate change, while creating real opportunities for people in Wales to re-engage with trees, woodlands and nature.”
Dominic Driver, Head of Land Stewardship for Natural Resources Wales, said: “The need to aid nature’s recovery is urgent and creating and enhancing woodlands is one of the best things we can do in Wales to respond to the climate and nature emergencies.
“The National Forest for Wales will play an important part in contributing to that response, in a way that works for both people and nature.
“We’re really pleased to be able to work with and help support the Welsh Government’s plans and play our part in helping to create the National Forest in Wales. We’re delighted that 12 more of our forests and woodlands will join the growing National Forest.”