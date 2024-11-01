A resident at a care home Machynlleth has celebrated her 104th birthday surrounded by family and care home staff.
Morfydd Bowyer, who was born on 21st October 1920, has lived at Cartref Dyfi since January 2023 having previously spent short periods of time there for respite.
Born in Staylittle, Morfydd then grew up in Llanidloes. She spent most of her youth on the farm.
Morrydd met Harold in 1935 Llanbrynmair at Chapel and they married the following year 1936. They lived on a farm in Hirnant and went onto have 4 children. Morrfydd also spent time working at the local hospital as a nursing assistant.
Mother of 4, Morfydd, celebrated her milestone at Cartref Dyfi with family and friends including her son John who used to work at the home as a maintenance operative. When asked to share the secret to her long life, she said: “lots of tea and cake.”
Commenting on the celebration, Sandra Holt, manager at the Shaw healthcare run care home, said: “We love having Morfydd here at Cartref Dyfi and were delighted to help her and her family celebrate this incredible milestone.”
“I’d like to thank all the staff who helped make it such a special day.”
Cartref Dyfi is operated by Shaw healthcare on Behalf of Powys County Council and provides residential care for up to 28 people including those living with dementia. Shaw is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.