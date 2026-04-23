Morrisons is calling on residents of Aberystwyth to get involved in games, challenges and competitions as part of its brand new fundraiser ‘Game On’ for the UK’s leading end of life charity, Marie Curie.
On 9 May from 10am - 3 pm Morrisons Aberystwyth store will take its fundraising to the next level by hosting a series of game-themed activities in store for shoppers, led by their Community Champion, Lorraine Moore Shoppers can get involved in Spin the Wheel, Hit or Miss Battleships & Games Raffle.
Morrisons support helps Marie Curie to continue to provide people with expert end of life care and support, both at home and in the charity’s hospices, whatever the illness, wherever they are.
Money raised also funds the charity’s free national support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.
Lorraine Moore, Community Champion at the Aberystwyth store, said: “We have lots of exciting new fundraising activities planned in the store over the next couple of months and we’d love to see our customers, old and new, get involved. We’re all about levelling up our support for the charity and we look forward to seeing everyone having fun, playing games, and donating to help improve end of life care in our local community and across the UK.
“If you'd like to get your ‘Game On’ for a good cause, please don’t hesitate to ask myself or one of my colleagues when you’re next in store. “
To find out more about how you can get involved in the fundraising activities at your local Morrisons store contact your local Community Champion, Lorraine Moore on [email protected]
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