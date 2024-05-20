The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.
Ceredigion
Florence, Olivia and Seren were the most popular girls' names in Ceredigion with four babies given each name in 2022.
These replaced Delilah as 2021's top name, when four parents chose the name for their baby.
Meanwhile, Elijah and Jac were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, five babies were given each name in Ceredigion in 2022.
These names unseated Tomi, chosen by seven parents in 2021.
Gwynedd
Nansi was the most popular girl's name in Gwynedd with eight babies given the name in 2022.
This replaced Cadi as 2021's top name, when 11 parents chose the name for their baby.
Meanwhile, Jac was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 10 babies were given the name in Gwynedd in 2022.
The name unseated Arthur, chosen by 11 parents in 2021.
Powys
Lily was the most popular girl's name in Powys with nine babies given the name in 2022.
This marks a change from 2021, when Evie, Grace, Lily, Olivia and Sienna shared the top spot.
Meanwhile, Theodore was the most common boy's name in the area. In total, 10 babies were given the name in Powys in 2022.
The name unseated Charlie, chosen by 13 parents in 2021.
Carmarthenshire
Isla was the most popular girl's name in Carmarthenshire with 15 babies given the name in 2022.
This replaced Olivia as 2021's top name, when 11 parents chose the name for their baby.
Meanwhile, Noah and Osian were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, 18 babies were given each name in Carmarthenshire in 2022.
This was some continuity with 2021, when both Noah and Oliver shared the top spot.
Pembrokeshire
Bonnie was the most popular girl's name in Pembrokeshire with seven babies given the name in 2022.
This replaced Phoebe as 2021's top name, when nine parents chose the name for their baby.
Meanwhile, Oliver and Theo were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, 11 babies were given each name in Pembrokeshire in 2022.
These names unseated Charlie, chosen by 11 parents in 2021.
Some of Wales' most popular names were of Welsh origin – including Mali, Seren and Eira, in the top 50 for girls, and Arthur, Osian, Elis, Harri and Jac, which were in the top 30 for boys.
James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."
Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.
The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.
Mr Tucker added: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."
Baby names
The most popular boys and girls names in England and Wales
Boys names:
Noah
Muhammad
George
Oliver
Leo
Arthur
Oscar
Theodore
Theo
Freddie
Girls names:
Olivia
Amelia
Isla
Ava
Lily
Ivy
Freya
Florence
Isabella
Mia