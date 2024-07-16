Joseff had the opportunity to work in the mobile medical clinic with Vicky, an OM nurse in Zimbabwe. She is a white Zimbabwean and grew up on a tobacco farm. The Tonga people had asked OM for help and Vicky felt a calling to the area. She arrived with an old caravan and established a project there over time. It now comprises of accommodation and a clinic, with solar power, rainwater harvesting if it rains, and a bore hole. She is quite self-sufficient, making the 12-hour journey back to Harare, just once every three months for supplies.