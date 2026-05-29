Members of a Ceredigion motor club have retraced the steps of a recent rally and cleaned up all the littler they found.
Following on from receiving Accreditation in Sustainability this year, Lampeter and District Motor Club, in collaboration with LAS Recycling, recently set out to tackle rubbish on the side of the road.
Anthea Jones from the club explained: “Immediately after the Bro Caron Rally every year, the members travel along the rally route to check that everything is as it should be and to pick up any visible rubbish on the side of the road.
“In addition to this this year, as a sign of gratitude to the villages along the rally route, during the last month, the members decided to revisit all the villages, holding rubbish collection sessions.
“The villages of Cwmann, Parcyrhos, Pentrefelin, Ffarmers, Pumsaint, Llansawel, Abergorlech, Salem, Brechfa, Llanfynnydd, Capel Isaac and the town of Lampeter itself were visited.
“All the sacks of rubbish collected were taken to the LAS center in Lampeter, where it will all be recycled appropriately.
“Thanks to Tina LAS and to all the club members who gave of their time to help in the community.
“We hope, as a club, that this will be seen as a positive action by the communities, as we always greatly appreciate all cooperation for our events.”
The Bro Caron Rally took place in March and saw drivers take on 93 miles of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire roads.
The overall winners were Arwel Hughes Jones and Dylan John Williams from Pen Llŷn in their red Ford Escort. Second place went to Richard Jerman of Montgomery and co‑driver Alan James of Carmarthen, also in a Ford Escort.
Two Lampeter Motor Club crews followed in third and fourth: Arwyn Jones with Mathew Pryce, and Owain Rowlands with Owen Rowcliffe.
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