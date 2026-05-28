A Bronant man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Steffan Evans, of 2 Min y Rhos, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 May.
The 26-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 November last year by failing to attend an unpaid work session on 25 February this year and another unpaid work session on 24 April.
Magistrates handed Evans a fine of £120.
He must also pay £60 costs.
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