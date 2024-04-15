Beicwyr Llyn Bikers Motorbike Club have presented a cheque to Pwllheli Rugby Club in memory of Nick Reed.
The cheque for £300 was presented by bike club committee members Adrian Cromey, Richard Williams and John Williams to Colin Jones and Guto Huw of the Pwllheli Juniors Rugby Club at Efailnewydd.
The money was donated in the name of Nic Reed and the funds were donated by bikers in the club’s memory ride for Nick, which took place on 24 March.
Bike club chairman Eifion Roberts said: “Colin informed us that this cheque will go towards creating a trust fund in Nick Reed's name for young children to get kit, etc. to help them start playing rugby.
“Diolch yn fawr i Colin Jones a Guto am ddod draw neithiwr.”
He added: “Nick Reed sadly left us in a motorbike accident just outside Beddgelert back on 10 February 2024.
“We still don't know what happened but it doesn't really matter, he's left us. There were over 500 people from all over Wales at his funeral at Bangor crematorium, young and old.
“Nic was a lovely person and had time for everyone. He will be missed dearly by everyone he met.”
The bike club shared the sad news of Nick’s death on their Facebook page at the time.
The Facebook post said: “It is with great sadness that we have to start this month’s meet with the terrible news of the passing of our very good friend and fellow Beicwyr Llyn Biker, Nick Reed. Nick unfortunately passed away after an accident just outside Beddgelert on Saturday, 10 February.
“It is hard to speak about it. We [are] still struggling to accept it really. Still expected him to be there for breakfast last Sunday at Caffi Largo.
“He was a big man with great presence with a huge heart. Who was so funny at times and everyone who knew him or met him could just do nothing but like the man. He was known by so many people from near and far. The shock waves of Nick’s passing have travelled very far indeed.”