Motorhome distributor ordered to pay £11,000 for supplying dangerous vehicle

One of Evans Caravans’ two sites in Gwynedd, on the A497 in Chwilog ( Google Maps )

A GWYNEDD caravan and motorhome distributor has been ordered to pay more than £11,000 for supplying a dangerous motorhome.

On Wednesday, 22 June, magistrates found Evans Caravans Ltd, which operates from two locations in Penrhyndeudraeth and Chwilog, had been negligent and that the vehicle was potentially very dangerous.

Evans Caravans Ltd was fined £8,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190 and costs of £3,021.

The case was brought by Gwynedd Council’s Public Protection Service after a member of the public highlighted concerns about gas and electrical installation in a motorhome purchased from Evans Caravans Ltd on 14 August, 2020.

A gas installation inspection report was undertaken on the motorhome by Gas Safe, and a significant number of at risk defects were identified including the LPG compartment being unsealed; the LPG compartment having inadequate ventilation and exposed electrical connections.

Unsatisfactory ventilation from gas appliances was found in the habitable area; the gas hob/grill had not been fitted with a flame supervision device on each burner; and the gas fridge was found to have an unsatisfactory flue which was not approved by the manufacturer.

An electrical assessment of the motorhome also considered the installation to be unsafe and dangerous. The electrical installation was in close proximity to the gas supply locker; the consumer unit had not been secured in place, with possible access to live terminals within the consumer unit; electrical cables were not adequately secured and had no strain protection; a socket was incorrectly wired; the leisure battery had no vent for hydrogen gas.

Cllr Dafydd Meurig, the Environment Department’s Cabinet member for Gwynedd Council said: “We have a duty to protect the safety of Gwynedd residents. Consumers should be able to have confidence that any product they purchase is considered safe.