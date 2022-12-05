For almost a decade the people of Morfa Bychan have shared their beach with an increasing number of motorhomes.
The vehicles, which often stay on the beach after the gates are shut at night, have caused a variety of issues such as littering, prompting locals to reach out to their town council, as well as Gwynedd council, in the hope of someone sorting out the situation.
Cllr Selwyn Griffiths said some campers staying overnight previously had left the place in a “disgusting” state.
He said up to 70 vehicles have stayed there overnight in the past.
“People walk along the sand dunes and are disgusted by what they see there,” he said.
“Public toilets at the beach have also been used to empty toilet contents, leaving them clogged up, overflowing, and disgusting.”
Similar experiences have been shared by beach wardens like Emma Walters, who witnessed a campervan owner emptying the contents of their toilet on the beach.
She said: “When I told him it was disgusting, he said ‘tough’. You have to be careful.
“People are very annoyed.
“It’s not only a tourist area, it’s a nature area.”
Wardens have told drivers not to park overnight and have received varying responses. One warden, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “We have to lock the gate at 8pm and they just don’t listen or refuse to get off and then go mad when we do lock them on.
“One guy tried to ram into the barrier.”
Gwynedd council has confirmed it is planning to bring in “additional measures” which may see motorhomes banned from parking on the beach.
The council is also considering increasing the charge to access the beach. The cost to do so at the moment is £5.
Gwynedd and Porthmadog Town councillor Gwilym Jones said they were also hoping to pass a bylaw to give beach’ wardens the power to issue fines, as well as other enforcement means, to curb the effects on the beach and those who call its surrounding area home.
These plans have been reiterated by Gwynedd Council. A spokesperson said: “The council will be taking action.
“Additional measures being considered include significantly increasing beach access charges for motorhomes and campervans and amending the beach bylaws to include the prohibition of remaining on the beach in a motor vehicle overnight.”