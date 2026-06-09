Candidates have been named for a by-election to be held for the Powys County Council ward of Glantwymyn near Machynlleth after former councillor Elwyn Vaughan was elected to the Senedd last month.
Mr Vaughan was one of four Plaid Cymru candidates elected to the Senedd for the Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency on 7 May.
Powys County Council published its statement of nominated persons following a 5 June deadline for nominations, and confirmed that voters in Glantymyn and two other council wards will go to the polls on Thursday, 2 July.
The candidates for the Glantwymyn ward are Rwth Hughes for Plaid Cymru; Heidi Rhiann for Welsh Conservatives; Peter Phillip Robinson for Reform UK; and Angela Standrin for Welsh Liberal Democrats.
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