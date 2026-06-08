A mother osprey at the Dyfi Osprey Project appears well despite swallowing a fish hook.
Telyn, the star female osprey at Machynlleth’s Dyfi Wildlife Centre, swallowed a fish hook and line on Friday 5 June.
However three days later, there appear to have been no adverse side effects.
Staff have stated that “no news is good news”, whilst speculating that she may have coughed the hook and line up whilst away from the wildlife camera, or passed it through the other end.
The staff wrote in a blog update about the star pair: “The high winds we've experienced recently have calmed by today, with the weather, overall, getting better throughout the week; 20C by the weekend!
“The chicks are now 16, 15 and 13 days old - proper dinosaur stage now.
“It's now three days since Telyn swallowed the fish hook, which we believed to be the non-barbed variety. This could be crucial.
“We haven't seen Telyn honk anything up, but it may well have come out the other side.
“We've advised Idris [the male nesting osprey] not to perch too close for a few days.”
The team were “preparing for the worst” after a wildlife camera monitoring the nest captured the moment Telyn ingested a hook and line whilst eating a trout.
Only time will tell how the female will get on.
There are estimated to be 300 osprey pairs in the UK, with Telyn and Idris making up one of just five pairs that call Wales home.
Telyn is a 13-year-old female who has been seen at the Dyfi Valley site since 2017 and has laid three eggs a year at the site since 2018, producing 21 successful chicks in her time there, not including the three in her current brood.
For full updates, follow the Dyfi Osprey Project website and YouTube live feed - https://www.dyfiospreyproject.com/
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