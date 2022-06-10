MP backs call to support unpaid carers

The MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd is backing calls for for more support for unpaid carers.

Liz Saville Roberts has been named as a parliamentary champion for Carers Week, and is urging her constituents to get behind a campaign calling for targeted support for unpaid carers.

In the last two and a half years, the additional care and support that unpaid carers have given to family and friends who are disabled, older or unwell has been worth an estimated £400 billion.

Charities supporting Carers Week 2022 are calling on the government to put in place a one-year funded Recovery and Respite Plan for unpaid carers, outlining immediate support for carers across a range of areas – including breaks, respite and care services, financial help, and support to juggle work and care.

Mrs Saville Roberts MP said: “Looking after someone can be both an immensely rewarding and challenging experience, which is often fraught with difficulties, including accessing the right support.

“The invaluable role of unpaid carers across my constituency and beyond is a lifeline to those that they care for. Many carers are driven by a selfless sense of duty, friendship, and love, often to the detriment of their own wellbeing.

“They simply want to provide the best care for their loved ones. I urge the UK government to listen to calls from those within the care sector and put in place a specific Recovery and Respite plan for unpaid carers to include breaks, respite services, financial help, and support to balance work and care.

“Any consequentials in funding would then provide the Welsh government with the necessary tools to introduce a similar package of measures to help support the thousands of unpaid carers across Wales.