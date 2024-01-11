The MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd is calling on UK Government to outline the impact the Post Office Horizon IT scandal has had on communities, particularly those in rural areas.
Liz Saville Roberts, who is also Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, made the call on Wednesday (10 January), saying that anecdotal evidence suggested that the wrongful conviction of sub-postmasters, including imprisonment, bankruptcy, and the loss of homes, had made people reluctant to work in Post Offices, leading to closures in rural areas.
The Plaid Cymru MP was speaking in the House of Commons after Rishi Sunak confirmed the UK Government will introduce legislation to exonerate and compensate the victims of the Horizon Post Office scandal.
She raised the particular case of Noel Thomas, a former Plaid Cymru councillor from Anglesey who was featured in the ITV drama.
In response to Mrs Saville Roberts, Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake apologised on behalf of the UK Government and Post Office for what happened to Mr Thomas.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “Former Plaid Cymru councillor Noel Thomas’s 16-year-long quest for justice has had enormous repercussions for him and his family.
“He faced imprisonment, bankruptcy, and the loss of his home. He describes his nine months spent in prison as ‘hell on earth’.
“Noel’s story has had wide repercussions throughout north-west Wales. I know now of people who will not work on Post Office counters.
“This has meant that there are communities that have lost their Post Offices; not just individuals have suffered this agony but also communities have lost essential services.
“What assessment has the Minister made of the loss of Post Offices following this scandal and the effect that has had on communities, particularly rural communities?”
Post Office Minister Kevin Hollinrake apologised on behalf of the government and the Post Office apologise for what happened to Mr Thomas and said people can get compensation for loss of reputation.
He said Mrs Saville Roberts is “right to say that the Post Office network itself may have suffered some loss of reputation”.
“I still believe the Post Office network is something that’s hugely valued and people hold in very high regard... so the key thing to make sure we have suitable version in terms of Post Office network around the country is making them financially viable and sustainable.
“We’re working very hard on that for example encouraging the Post Office to take a firmer line in negotiations for example with the banks in terms of the banking framework which is a significant revenue opportunity already for the network and things like parcels.
“We do see a bright future for the for the network but I think it’s absolutely vital that we draw a line under this particular scandal before that we can secure that future.”