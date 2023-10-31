Ceredigion MP Ben Lake is urging the UK Government to include the introduction of an Energy Social Tariff in the King’s Speech on 7 November as the Cambrian News went to press, as millions face fuel poverty this winter.
Mr Lake, Plaid Cymru’s Treasury spokesperson, said the current system of only giving those on means-tested benefits “misses thousands of people living in fuel poverty.”
The proposed social tariff aims to address the pressing issue of rising energy prices and the growing number of individuals struggling to pay their energy bills.
Mr Lake said: “As winter starts to bite, the UK Government needs to be innovative in finding ways of protecting the most vulnerable from the harsh burden of unaffordable energy costs.
“The King’s Speech must include a fairer system for targeted energy bill support in the form of a social tariff.
“In a time when rising energy costs are worsened by the impact of high inflation, many households find their disposable income having dwindled.
“Even if energy prices see a temporary dip, many households still grapple with significant energy debts.
“The current system of energy bills support, doesn’t match the scale of the problem.
“Government support which only focuses on those receiving means tested benefits does not cover all of the 6.3 million UK households who are in fuel poverty.
“An energy social tariff, on the other hand, would offer price protection to all households facing energy bill difficulties.
“By lowering unit rates, standing charges, or providing bill rebates, a social tariff could offer long-term security and much-needed relief to those facing bills which are over 50 per cent higher than pre-crisis levels.”