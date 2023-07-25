CEREDIGION MP Ben Lake has visited New Quay and Cross Inn to see how National Lottery cash is helping two local projects.
New Quay Memorial Hall has recently been awarded a £144,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to create a new full-time position to develop services and activities in the community.
The hall will use the grant to offer activities that build resilience, reduce social isolation, and expand support for those who find it difficult to access public services.
Maes Chwarae Bro Hafan, a playground in Llanllwchaearn, has also been awarded a £58,693 grant which will be used to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of children of all ages, as well as creating an area for the wider community to meet and socialise.
Over the next year, play equipment will be renewed and new seats will be put in place.
The chair of trustees at the Memorial Hall, Julian Evans, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can build on the already diverse activities offered at the hall, from exercise classes to the vibrant weekly market.
“The popular Warm Hub initiative offering a warm space to everyone during the cold winter months will return and we have an exciting programme of knowledge sharing sessions planned, which will include energy awareness, digital skills and employment support.”
Sioned Davies, clerk of Llanllwchaearn Community Council, said: “The grant we have received from the National Lottery Community Fund will enable us to provide a safe and enjoyable play environment for children in our community.
“This will make a big difference to the lives of people in the area.”
Mr Lake said: “I’m so delighted that thanks to the generosity of the National Lottery Fund and the hard work of many local people involved in delivering these projects, we are seeing significant investment going into worthwhile causes in New Quay and Cross Inn.
“The investment into New Quay Memorial Hall will ensure the preservation of the hall, ensuring the facility is kept and utilised for further generations, and the playground in Cross Inn will provided a safe space for our children to play and socialise.”
John Rose, Wales director at the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, over £30 million is raised every week for good causes across the UK.
“This has enabled us to give grants worth a total of more than £4.3m in Wales, in this month alone.
“We are proud to be the biggest funder of community activity in Wales, supporting great project ideas such as Newydd Quay Memorial Hall and Bro Hafan Playground.”