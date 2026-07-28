MP Liz Saville Roberts tabled a motion in Parliament to mark the 60th anniversary of the Penmaenpool pleasure boat disaster.
The MP said: “As we remember those who lost their lives on 22 July 1966 we also pay tribute to the real courage of those involved in the heroic rescue efforts and reflect on the importance of preserving this chapter of our local history for future generations.
“I tabled a Motion last week to reflect on this significant local event. It is only fitting that Parliament marks this poignant day.
“My thanks to Dolgellau Town Council for organising a fitting memorial for a tragedy that left an indelible mark on the hearts of communities in Meirionnydd.”
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