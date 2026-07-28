Aberdyfi Food Festival returns on Sunday, 16 August.
The festival, on the old school playing field next to Aberdyfi railway station, runs from 10.30am-4.30pm and is free to attend. Everyone, including dogs are welcome!
It will feature food and drink products from Wales and the Borders, and an entertainment tent showcasing live music from groups including The Machynlleth Windband, Côr Meibion Dysynni, Catrin O’Neil, The Clangers (Aberdyfi Handbells) and The Alements.
Sample and buy a wide-range of produce including seafood, award-winning cheeses, locally reared meat, Welsh cakes, Bara Brith, honey, preserves, jams, craft beers, award-winning wines and organic cider.
The highlight this year will be the large number of ‘street food’ sellers present, all ready to tempt festival-goers with their mouthwatering food.
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