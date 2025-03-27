Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP Steve Witherden is urging locals to help Machynlleth keep its public toilets open.
Organisers are aiming to raise vital funds to keep the newly refurbished toilets open by hosting a fundraising gig in the town this weekend.
Labour MP Witherden is calling on locals to support the facilities by attending the gig after celebrating the opening in a speech at the Houses of Parliament.
Steve Witherden MP commented: “The success of Councillors Kim Bryan and Norma McCarten in getting Machynlleth’s public toilets back open using good old fashioned elbow grease, plus local funding through the Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), is proof that the town’s independent, communitarian spirit is alive and kicking.
“Public toilets are a big incentive for people travelling through to stop in the town, supporting local businesses and the wider community.
“The newly opened toilets will be a boon to those older or disabled residents who more readily need accessible toilets in the centre of town too.
“It is promising to be a great evening, so I would encourage constituents in Machynlleth to show up in force and support this display of real community resilience.”
Speaking in the Chamber of the House of Commons during a debate to mark St. David’s Day, Witherden celebrated the reopening of the toilets at a time when many public conveniences are closing as among examples of successful community initiatives in the constituency.
Machynlleth Town Councillors Kim Bryan and Norma McCarten were at the forefront of the campaign to reopen the toilets after they closed two years earlier due to repeated vandalism drove up the running costs.
Though the toilets officially reopened on 10 February, the town council didn’t allocate enough money to cover the running costs of the toilets.
The Tŷ Bach Mach Celebration (the renamed public facilities) is being hosted this Saturday 29 March at 7pm the Wynnstay Hotel, raising funds for the continued running of the toilets in lieu of further funding being awarded.
The rebranding is part of a drive to keep the toilets sustained by money coming from the community, such as through payment gates, donations, sponsorships, and fundraisers.
The event will feature local musicians including the Worldwide Welsh Man, Nick Broster and Mike West, the Three Muppeters, local DJ Steve Pick Up, as well as a raffle and “much more”.
Councillor Kim Bryan said: “It’s been incredible to see the community rally together to get Tŷ Bach Mach back open.
“Public toilets might seem like a small thing, but they are vital for accessibility, supporting local businesses, and making our town welcoming for everyone.
“This fundraiser is a brilliant way for us to celebrate that collective effort and help keep the toilets running for the long term.
“We are really grateful for the help from the local community and our MP Steve Witherden, who has supported myself and Councillor McCarten in getting these essential services open.”
Entry is £5 with tickets available at the door.