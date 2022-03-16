MP welcomed at new Aber charity shop

CEREDIGION MP Ben Lake has paid a visit to one of Aberystwyth’s new charity shops to learn more about the charity’s work.

The Aberystwyth Sense shop raises money to support people living with complex disabilities in Wales, including deafblindness, to communicate and experience the world.

During his visit, Mr Lake also learnt more about Sense’s campaign for disabled people to be at the heart of the upcoming public Covid-19 inquiry. Visitors to the Aberystwyth shop recently added their signatures to a petition signed by 38,000 people nationally calling for government to create a key section of the public inquiry to look at the impact of the pandemic on disabled people. Campaigners from Sense handed in their petition to the Government last month.

The Sense shop in Aberystwyth was opened in December 2021 by Welsh property developer and long-term supporter Rob Lloyd, and has had a successful first three months of trading. Customers can browse donated women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, as well as accessories, books, media and small electrical goods. The shop also plays an important role as a hub for the local community to meet, shop, or volunteer.

Mr Lake said: “Sense does essential work supporting people with complex disabilities and those who are deafblind. I enjoyed my visit to the shop today and hearing why it’s important disabled voices are heard in the public Covid-19 inquiry. I’d like to thank everyone in the local community who supports the Sense shop, whether that’s by volunteering, donating items or going to visit.”

Charlotte Holloway, shop manager of Sense Aberystwyth, added: “We were very pleased to welcome Ben Lake MP to our Sense shop in Aberystwyth. Sense shops are more than just charity shops but also important hubs for communities, helping to tackle loneliness and enable volunteering.

“We’re grateful to everyone in Aberystwyth who has made our first three months here a success; the local community have been fantastic in supporting us. We welcome anyone who wants to volunteer their time or drop off some goods.