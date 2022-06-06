MP will ‘continue to back’ Prime Minister ahead of confidence vote

Craig Williams MP said he would “continue to back” the Prime Minister. ( Craig Williams MP )

A Mid Wales MP has announced he will “continue to back” the Prime Minister, as he faces a vote of confidence this evening.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a vote of confidence this evening, from 6pm to 8pm, with the results expected at 9pm.

For a confidence vote to happen, 54 Tory MPs must write a letter to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee. This threshold has been met but, due to the confidential nature, we do not know how many letters were submitted in the end.

But Montgomeryshire Conservative Member of Parliament Craig Williams said he will “continue to back” Mr Johnson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a vote of confidence this evening, with the results expected at 9pm.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Williams said: “Having listened to the PM at the 1922, I will continue to back Boris Johnson and focus on growing the economy, tackling the cost of living, and clearing the Covid-19 backlogs.

“He got the big decisions right on vaccines, supporting people through the Covid-19 crisis and tackling unemployment.”

To win the vote, which is a secret ballot, Mr Johnson would need to secure a simple majority. Providing every Conservative MP casts a vote and nobody abstains, he would have to secure the backing of 180 of the 359 Conservative MPs.

This is a secret ballot - to win, Johnson would need to secure a simple majority. If he loses, there would be a leadership contest and he would be barred from standing. If he wins, Mr Johnson will be safe from challenge for a year.