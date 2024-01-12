Mid and West Wales MS and leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds has called on the Welsh Government to help support under pressure A&E departments across West Wales.
Last week Hywel Dda University Health Board announced that all their Emergency Departments were facing significant pressure.
Now, the Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds has called on the Welsh Government to provide more support to health boards like the Hywel Dda UHB.
“Last week, the Hywel Dda University Health Board announced that all their Emergency Departments were facing significant pressure," she said.
Sadly, this is yet another example of our NHS here in Wales nearing breaking point.
"In their draft budget the Welsh Government have, to their credit, made some commitments to the NHS, but I’m afraid this is simply not enough.
"It is true that the Welsh Government are operating with a shoestring budget given to them by an indifferent Westminster Conservative government, but that shouldn’t excuse the fact that after over two decades in charge Welsh Labour have continually failed to get to grips with the threats facing our beloved health service.
"We desperately need urgent investment in our NHS to ensure that its amazing staff are being supported as much as possible and to help cut down on waiting times that are preventing patients from receiving much needed treatment.”