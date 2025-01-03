A mid Wales politician has called on the Welsh Government to make improved rail service along the Cambrian line a priority.
Russell George MS has said the Welsh Government's new year resolution should be improvements to Rail services serving mid Wales
Senedd Member for Montgomeryshire, Mr George has pledged to continue his campaign to end the ongoing poor performance of the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury Cambrian Rail Line, citing persistent delays, cancellations, and overcrowding.
The long-awaited introduction of new rolling stock has been delayed yet again, now expected at the end of this year, due to supply chain issues.
Commuters have long reported worsening rail service issues says Mr George, including overcrowding, frequent cancellations, and extended delays.
Looking ahead, Mr George reiterated his commitment to holding Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government accountable until we get the service, we should expect.
He said: "Sadly, the rail service we receive continues to be poor, with trains regularly being cancelled, delayed, or overcrowded.
"I have been continually raising concerns about the performance of Transport for Wales on the Cambrian Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury line and have been seeking assurances over commitments made by Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.
"Transport for Wales has informed me that a new fleet of trains is being built for the Cambrian Line to run on the unique signalling system.
"Unfortunately, there have been delays, and I am told this is due to problems with the supply of components compatible with the signalling system.
"During a meeting I had with the CEO of Transport for Wales, I was told that, disappointingly, the new carriages on the Cambrian Line had been delayed yet again.
"I was originally told the new stock would be coming online towards the end of 2023; that was delayed until winter 2024, and I have now been told that, because of delays with the supply of the carriages to TfW, the new stock will not be available until the latter part of this year.
"I am deeply frustrated that new trains promised for the Cambrian Line continue to be delayed. These delays are unacceptable, especially when the same trains are already running elsewhere in Wales.
"Transport for Wales must prioritise their delivery to improve capacity and reliability for mid Wales passengers.
"A reliable, accessible rail service is vital.
"I hope that the Welsh Government's New Year resolution is to make improvements to rail services in mid Wales. I will continue pressing for improvements and ensuring the voices of local passengers are heard."
Annoyance was also expressed in 2024 after the long-promised hourly service between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury was scaled back.
An hourly service will only be in place for four months of the year when they finally commence in summer 2026.
The Transport for Wales Future Timetable Review says an hourly service will run between March and September and from May 2026, adding: "In the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic, the way people use public transport has changed significantly.”