The MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd has marked the fifteenth anniversary of Wales becoming the first country in the world to be designated a Free Trade Nation. Mabon ap Gwynfor travelled from Gwynedd to join Senedd colleagues at an event in the Senedd to meet Fair Trade supporters and hear about future-plans from Fair Trade Wales.
The original Fair Trade Nation campaign was a grassroots movement with schools, towns, counties and businesses across Wales committing to Fair Trade principles and procurement.
Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: "Fair Trade helps support millions of people in the developing world. Our shopping habits can make a real difference to the world's poorest people. By buying from developing countries, we will help grow their economies and reduce poverty.
"Free Trade Nation status wouldn’t have been achievable without the commitment of ordinary people up and down the country who will now be celebrating this milestone with a glass of fairtrade wine or a mug of fairtrade tea or coffee.
"Everyone who has been part of the drive towards Wales achieving Fair Trade status has a right to be proud of this achievement and I’m particularly honoured to live in a country that became the first to be awarded this status.
"I’d also like to pay tribute to the Fairtrade Foundation in their work advancing the livelihood of farmers and other producers who meet the Fairtrade Standards in developing countries and to all local partners in their efforts to promote the rights of Fairtrade producers in developing countries."