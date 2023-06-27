An MS has challenged a Welsh Government minister over the desertion of the ‘lifeline’ T19 bus serving Gwynedd.
Llew Jones Coaches announced it would terminate the T19 service between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno on 11 February due to declining passenger numbers. Its axing was bitterly opposed by politicians and residents who used it.
Now there is confusion over whether a £46 million funding package announced a fortnight ago can be used to save the T19 service.
The Cambrian News contacted Llew Jones Coaches twice to speak with the managing director but has not had a response.
Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders, whose petition to save the service was signed by more than 700 people, wrote to Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters, who announced the new transitional funding scheme a fortnight ago.
She said: “Since before the end of the service I have been liaising with key stakeholders, and still remain extremely disappointed at the fact that Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC), Gwynedd Council (GC), Transport for Wales (TfW), and your Welsh Government has failed to maintain or deliver an alternative service for local communities and visitors to use.
“I would like to formally put on record my thanks to Llew Jones and Alpine Travel for their positive co-operation, and willingness to suggest solutions, which, as far as I am aware, continue to go ignored or, at least, undelivered.
“I hope you will agree no further evidence is required before CCBC, GC, TfW, and you co-operate to improve the accessibility of public transport for residents between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog/Porthmadog.”
Gwynedd Council says it is awaiting further guidance on the future of the T19 service. It also promised a new electric bus service on the Blaenau Ffestiniog-Porthmadog-Caernarfon corridor.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor and Cllr Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn, who represents Blaenau Ffestiniog on Cyngor Gwynedd, also wrote to the minister about the service’s future.
Mr Waters said the £46m funding will “ensure the majority of the current services will be protected across Wales and we have asked the Regional Planning Teams and TfW to prepare an overview of changes to services”.
“Although some services may change to reflect different travel patterns following the pandemic,” he added.
“This work will be done at pace so that any potential future network changes are communicated with as much notice as possible. We will continue to work together to develop a longer-term sustainable funding model that bridges the gap to franchising.”