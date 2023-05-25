He said: "It is fitting to now be commemorating the lives and livelihoods of generations of men and women who worked at Cookes - many of whom are still very much part of our community and only just at retirement age."This dedication ceremony also affords us the opportunity to remember those who sadly lost their lives at the site during the 1950s and 1980s. At the height of production - around 500 hundred people worked at the factory before it closed in 1995 as demand for mining explosives fell."I pay tribute to all those involved in bringing this memorial to life and hope it will serve as a fitting reminder of those who worked at Gwaith Powdwr."